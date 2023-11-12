Germany-based Ghanaian Nana Bediako expresses deep gratitude for his stepfather, who sponsored his journey to Germany

Working diligently, he repaid his stepfather's support by dedicating his monthly salary for seven months

Nana views his stepfather as a godlike figure, emphasizing the transformative power of familial bonds and reciprocal love

A Ghanaian man living in Germany, Nana Bediako, expressed deep appreciation for his stepfather, who sponsored his journey to Germany.

Despite not being compelled to cover the costs, Nana Bediako worked diligently, dedicating his monthly salary to repay his stepfather over seven months.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nana Bediako revealed that while his biological father played a minimal role in his life, his stepfather emerged as a supportive and loving figure.

Nana Bediako, in an interview with DJ Nyaami

Nana Bediako's journey to Germany faced initial setbacks as he was deported on the first attempt, but with persistence and determination, the duo succeeded on the second try.

Upon arrival, Nana secured employment within three weeks, viewing his job as an opportunity to impress his stepfather.

Earning between 1700 to 2000 euros (GH¢21,671 to GH¢25,496) monthly, Nana dedicated the majority of his salary to repay his stepfather, keeping only a minimal amount for personal expenses.

This act of gratitude continued until Nana's stepfather advised him to start saving the money. Nana expressed profound admiration for his stepfather, acknowledging him as a godlike figure in his life.

The story exemplifies the transformative power of familial bonds and the resilience of an individual driven by gratitude and a desire to reciprocate the love and support received from an unexpected father figure.

Watch the video below:

