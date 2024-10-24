A Ghanaian lady has got tongues wagging online following her advice on marriage

This comes after she advised men facing financial difficulty to consider getting married immediately

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the lady

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian lady has taken social media by storm after her advice to men struggling financially went viral.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady who works as a seamstress posted a short clip of herself at her workplace admiring her beauty.

Ghanaian lady offers marriage advice to men who are struggling financially. Photo credit: @babyyaamitzie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She sent a message to Ghanaian men facing financial difficulties, asking them to consider getting married.

Her reason was that some women come with a good omen hence, getting married to such a woman will lead to your financial breakthrough.

"Dear men. Listen, if you work so hard and money doesn't come, get married. Some women hold the key to success."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 16000 and 1000 comments.

Ghanaians react to lady's advice on marriage

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the advice given by the young lady.

DB cooper stated:

"Hmmmm.. advice to e guys if u r already married, may the lord strengthen u. if u are yet to marry.. think twice.. if u r single.. pls remain single."

MR.BREFO5346 replied:

"Let them give that key to their brothers."

Alexander wan added:

"Why are they not successful themselves,if they hold the key to success dey play with your life."

Star Life added:

"Which money is he going to use to marry wen he’s striving sooo hard and still money is not coming my dear."

quality brands only added:

"Lie lie, this be deadly trap, let them give that key to their brothers."

Ossom stated:

"She's being honest."

Rev Obofour advises youth on marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Renowned Ghanaian preacher Rev Obofour has advised against rushing into marriage.

Speaking at a recent church event, he urged the youth not to succumb to religious or societal pressures.

He stressed the need for a thorough evaluation before making a significant commitment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh