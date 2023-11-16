A video of a Ghanaian man speaking on schooling in the USA has got people talking

The young man recounted how his lecturer agreed to make him write an exam on a date he chose

Many people who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the comments of the young man

A Ghanaian man who recently moved to the US to pursue further studies has sparked reactions on social media after he opened up on an experience with one of his lecturers.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @mrkuks09, who was beaming with smiles, informed his friend that his lecturer had agreed to make an exception for him to write an exam at another date of his own choosing.

Ghanaian man speaks on life as a student in US Photo credit: @mrkuks09/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He said it all happened when he reached out to his lecturer with the excuse that he was not adequately prepared to write an upcoming exam and would be happy if it was postponed.

"Immediately my professor sent me a mail saying he has agreed to allow my write the exam on another date. He says any time I am ready I should come and write the exams", he said with smile.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

His delight was also premised on the grounds that in Ghana telling a lecturer to postpone an exam because you are not ready would be very difficult.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to his revelation

Social media users who reacted to the disclosure agreed with him that a lecturer in Ghana would not have postponed a quiz because of the reason he gave.

20 Billions stated:

I'm in Australia and I wish I could give a comment on their education system. Herr, we were in a complete darkness back in Ghana.

KB reacted:

Ghana you no buy handout mpo you've failed in advance

Denz Mill commented:

They will fail you in advance before you start a quiz in Ghana

Emeraldgh199 wrote:

I will be writing my quiz coming Monday because wasn't in school yesterday ( sick leave), I email the school to write on Monday and they accept

Prince K Amoah added:

Sake of Quiz 1 I couldn’t graduate at UCC. This can only happen in Ghana.

Father of boy studying abroad tells him not to return home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian father has given his son a stern warning never to return to the country any longer.

In a phone interview with Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Ghana, the passionate Ghanaian father said that he told the young man who got a scholarship to study abroad not to return to the country any longer.

The anonymous father said his stance was informed by his assessment of the country's future, which leaves him with no hope of a better tomorrow.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh