Famous Ghanaian preacher Reverend Obofour has gifted his colleague minister Cecilia Marfo GH¢20,000

The Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide founder presented the cash to her after her ministration at his church

The video in which he showed his admiration for Cecilia Marfo has been viewed many times, and many have praised the gesture

The Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide, Reverend Obofour, born Kwaku Agyei Antwi, has gifted his fellow preacher, Cecilia Marfo, a generous GH¢20,000.

The Ghanaian preacher expressed admiration for his colleague minister, who doubles as a gospel musician when he handed the cash gift to her.

Rev Obofour gifts Cecilia Marfo GH¢20k as he urges her to stay strong. Photo credit: KOFI TV.

Source: Getty Images

Reverend Obofour explained the reason behind the gesture, saying one of her songs helped him overcome a challenging moment when he was wrongly accused.

The preacher said he promised God to express his gratitude once he had the opportunity to meet Cecilia Marfo. He handed over GH¢20,000 in cash after Cecilia ministered to his congregation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Reverend Obofour lauded her for her fortitude in adversity and urged her to remain strong.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the heart-warming moment

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments.

Yvonne Menz indicated:

Mama Cece, your voice is anointed.

Madas Linger posted:

The power in her voice is so divine.

Nii Quaye Cubana reacted:

Cecilia Marfo has the gift of God in song ministrations; she has the supernatural ability to praise God with her powerful voice whenever she sings. She's anointed regardless of the little controversies.

Ataa Serwaa Opoku reacted:

Wisdom of the wise.

Prophetic Ogyafadum commented:

God bless you, Rev.

Gabby Raymond said:

Hmmmm, God bless you.

Afro Ages indicated:

This voice. Amazing.

Ephraim Nimboge said:

Cecilia Marfo is naturally gifted with the talent of singing praises to God. May God strengthen her.

Dezirae Twumwaa Osei indicated:

I watched it live yesterday and I was filled with goosebumps. Obofuor is a great rabbi.

Xorlali Mamah Dogbe said:

This is inspiring, God bless you, Rev. O, live long to enjoy from the fruit of your labour Cecee.

Cecilia Marfo cries over the decline in her church members

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel musician and preacher Cecilia Marfo had an emotional breakdown as she disclosed that her church membership had declined from almost 400 to 40.

In an interview on Joy Prime TV, she admitted that her church brand was affected by bad publicity from Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.

The 2023 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant was among vehement critics who descended harshly on the preacher over her activities in her church. She also received backlash from her colleague gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, for allegedly spitting into congregants' mouths in the name of performing miracles.

Rev Obofour urges Ghanaians to stop incessant complaints

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide founder and leader Reverend Obofour urged Ghanaians to desist from consistently complaining about the economic challenges in Ghana.

The church founder, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sweet TV, admonished people to focus on the positive things in their lives and country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh