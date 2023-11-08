Ghanaian gospel singer and preacher Cecilia Marfo was reduced to tears as she recalled her ministry's tribulations

In an interview on Joy Prime TV, she admitted that harsh criticisms from the likes of Ghanaian lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong and Evangelist Diana Asamoah were to be blamed

The video where she broke down in uncontrollable tears has gathered reactions from online users

Gospel musician and preacher Cecilia Marfo had an emotional breakdown as she disclosed that her church membership had declined from almost 400 to 40.

In an interview on Joy Prime TV, she admitted that her church brand was affected by bad publicity from Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.

The 2023 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant was among vehement critics who descended harshly on the preacher over her activities in her church. She also received backlash from her colleague gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, for allegedly spitting into congregants' mouths in the name of performing miracles.

While narrating her ministry's challenges, Cecilia Marfo broke down and wept. She attributed the decline of her church membership to the harsh criticisms.

The preacher, however, stated that she had forgiven those whose actions had caused damage to her ministry and that God is the ultimate adjudicator.

Reactions to the meltdown of Cecilia Marfo

Ghanaian media figure Kwame Dadzie posted the footage on Facebook, where people went under the clip to share their thoughts.

Oberempong CP commented:

Hmmmmm. Whoever causes a Saint pain and tears will never escape unpunished. God got angry with Pharaoh because He saw the tears of His people in Egypt ( Exodus 3). Mother, the Lord will vindicate you. It is an assurance. I know how it hurts when you.

Abraham Kofi Thompson posted:

It's your attitude that sacked the members. People are learning ooo. U can't continue to scam people over and over again in the same old way.

Eric Cool Joe reacted:

The church is for the Lord. Just as the Bible says, my sheep follow my voice and the voice of strangers they hear not. The Lord will bring his souls into the church; the ones who left were just pilgrims and wanderers. The Lord keep you and keep his church.

Barima Kwame said:

Her business has collapsed, so sad.

Thomas Sermon commented:

Aaaah, but they said spitting and all was the issue?

Roselyn K Felli shared:

I was so emotional when she started crying. I don't know how I controlled myself.

Wiemfuo Ba commented:

It's sad.

Kent Nii Leader said:

Church is like that. Sometimes it grows, and sometimes it comes down. God will raise it again if it is His will.

Maame Akua Love indicated:

She made me shed tears this morning.

Jeri Chichi-Dudu Elli posted:

It's not the crying oo. It's the reason for the crying.

Rauf Raph Kan reiterated:

Judgement is the Lord's.

