A young lady has got Ghanaians talking after a video of her lamenting over being single surfaced online

She stated that she wanted a serious boyfriend and urged men who were ready to reach out to her

Many people who took to the comment section of the video expressed a desire to become the lady's girlfriend

A beautiful Ghanaian lady who is fed up with being single and has resorted to social media in a desperate attempt to find a lover.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the young lady standing in an open place announcing that she needs a boyfriend.

Ghanaian lady laments being single, and appeals to men who are interested in reaching out to her in the video. Photo credit: @official_dunjud/TikTok

With a sad look, she stated that she wanted to date who was a calm, respectful, and caring guy.

She stated that she does not seek to depend on the man for her needs as she is gainfully employed.

The video concluded with the young lady urging men ready for a serious relationship to send her a direct message.

"I am single and need a serious boyfrend," the caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 23,000 likes and 4000 comments.

Ghanaian men show interest

Many commenters who took to the video's comment section expressed a desire to become the lady's boyfriend. Others also sympathised with her.

NAPIIPI commented:

"I'm seriously ready."

SenSa Moni reacted:

"Here is not best way to search for true love,just pray to lord and he will surely answer your prayers."

Young Promzy added:

"I’m interested in you."

BAROWSKI Gh stated:

"The guys in your area are ready for you Just pay attention to them not in social media."

ABBEY ELECTRICALS stated:

"I'm ready for you please."

