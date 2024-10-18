A video of Ghanaian influencer Gisela Amponsah speaking on gender roles in relationships has got people talking

In the video, the young lady claimed that her boyfriend was responsible for certain roles in their relationship

Netizens were furious over her statement and expressed their frustration in the comments section of the video

Ghanaian influencer Gisela Amponsah has caused an outrage on social media after expressing her views on gender roles in relationships.

During the Bants and Rants podcast, she said that she doesn't believe that partners are confined to specific gender roles in a relationship.

Citing her relationship as an example, Gisela noted that while her boyfriend takes care of all their expenses, she does not contribute in any traditional domestic capacity.

The influencer stated categorically that she did not help her boyfriend in any way, be it cooking, cleaning, doing the laundry, and stated that he was okay with that.

"I'm not in the typical relationship that most of you are in. I feel like my partner and I understand each other to some extent regarding gender roles. We actually don't have gender roles... He's decided to pay for everything, and I don't cook for him. I don't even cook for myself and he's okay with that," she said.

Gisela explained her upbringing, stating that her mum, younger brother, and house help often did everything at home while she did nothing.

Therefore, she felt it was okay for her boyfriend to take up all the responsibilities if he wanted to.

Ghanaians fume over Gisela's comment

However, Gisela's comment did not go down well with many Ghanaians, who believe that, given her statement, she literally does nothing in her relationship.

@Maame Yaa wrote:

"My man can’t stay with Gisela a day mpo."

@Ladybird wrote:

"Afia is well trained."

@Abyna Franca wrote:

"Gisela wagyimi obolo no papa."

@Daisy wrote:

"In my house, men iron clothes . My dad used to iron our uniforms and now that we are grown my brothers do the ironing."

