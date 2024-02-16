Afua Asantewaa's husband, Kofi Aduonum, opened up about how he makes her happy and the romantic things he does for her

On TV3's Love Brewed, Mr Aduonum said he bathes his wife and that one of their daughters was surprised when she caught them one time

Afua Asanteewaa also said that he could not live without her and that he goes wherever she goes

Afua Asantewaa's husband, Kofi Aduonum, shared some of the sweet things he does for her to ensure she is happy in their marriage.

Afua Asntewaa's husband talked about his romantic side

As guests on TV3's Love Brewed with host AJ Sarpong, Kofi Aduonum shared ways he makes his wife happy.

He was hesitant to share such moments on the show, adding that they were intense. However, after AJ Sarpong persisted, he shared two adorable things he had done for her to show how much he loves and adores her.

One such moment, he said, was pampering her. He said one day, when he was giving Afua Asantewaa her bath, one of their daughters chanced on them in the bathroom and was surprised.

"We do stuff, like I pointed out earlier."

Mr Aduonum also said he could not do without his wife, even for a few seconds. He added that wherever she goes, he is there with her.

"We were in a room one day. For a few seconds, she stepped out to one of the washrooms for about five minutes. I told her I had missed her."

Buttressing his point about how close they are as a couple, Afua Asantewaa said that they have been close since her degree programme at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

"I remember at GIJ, I have to close at 2 pm, by 12pm he would be at the car park," she said

Below is a video of Afua Asantewaa's husband sharing how he makes her happy.

