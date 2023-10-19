A heartbroken woman is contemplating divorce after learning that her husband of many years had a side chick

She found out about her husband's extramarital affairs a day before welcoming their third healthy child

YEN.com.gh spoke to Ghanaian counsellor, Dr John Boakye, about what the couple can do to save the marriage

Marriage is a beautiful union that allows couples to seal their forever and spend the rest of their lives together, but cheating could have dire consequences for the partners.

According to the BBC, for some people, cheating might only include sex, but for others, flirting with someone might count.

Woman learns her husband had a side chick a day before welcoming their 3rd child. Photo credit: PeopleImages.

Source: Getty Images

The BBC reports that finding out how many people have been unfaithful to their partners could be challenging, but a woman recently discovered that her husband had a side chick a day before the pair welcomed their third child.

How it all happened

She found out after her husband answered an emergency call from his lover after several messages that she had been admitted to the hospital. He had the phone with the other woman's contact off throughout Friday night while with his wife.

However, he was compelled to answer his lover's call early Saturday morning before 5 am when he switched the phone on and saw dozens of messages from his side chick. The call came through while he was reading one of the messages prompting him about her predicament.

The man moved from the bed to the washroom in their master bedroom to answer the call. His wife was sleeping, albeit not deep. She needed enough rest to leave for the hospital before her delivery date but mustered the strength to determine what had triggered her husband's restless demeanour. What she heard would be the beginning of her marital woes.

''Pregnant with another woman,'' she screamed while almost breaking the washroom door before partially collapsing on the floor. She heard the other woman was also pregnant but had lost it after discovering blood flowing down her thighs.

Like most relationships, this threatens the existence of the marriage because the woman would not live under the same roof with a philandering partner.

An expert's opinion

Ghanaian counsellor, Dr John Boakye, tells YEN.com.gh it is not uncommon to find a married man having a lover. He did not provide data to back his claim, albeit advised that the affected party should not consider divorce.

''Side chick has become the norm; most men have it, but it's bad. Sit down, talk with your man and find out what happened. The fact that a man has a side chick does mean he does not love his wife. Some men will love their wives to the highest level but still fool around for some fun. Sit down and find out what is going wrong; the wife should find out what she can do for the man,'' Dr Boakye told YEN.com.gh.

Per JoyNews, the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) data revealed that 553,065 persons in Ghana have had their marriages dissolved, while 405,090 have separated. These numbers were gathered through interviews conducted with participants of the 2021 PHC, which ran from June 27 to August 15, 2021.

According to the research, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) data highlighted that of the 553,065 divorced people, 362,233 were female, and 190,832 were male, equivalent to a share of 65.5% and 34.5%, respectively.

Divorce is often a result of heartbreak resulting from several factors, including cheating. But Dr Boakye urges the woman not to consider leaving the marriage. He explained:

''The woman should never make Divorce an option because her man has gone in for a side chick. After all, the other woman will probably come in when she leaves,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

The renowned counsellor explained that when a marriage between two people who love themselves hits the rocks, it births serious consequences for the couple, families, and children if any are involved.

''Divorce has so many disadvantages. Research shows that 90% of people who leave the marriage regret it because they go out of emotions. She should not leave the marriage because it will affect her, her husband, and, more importantly, the children.

''When men go wrong, they find apologising hard, but they should sit down and talk about it. But Divorce should not be an option,'' says Dr Boakye.

The expert has spoken, but time will tell if the woman will heal from her wounds to help save the remains of the couple's marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh