Afro, a Ghanaian residing in Germany, has opened up about the devastating betrayal by his supposed best friend, which has led to severe repercussions in his personal life.

He revealed how his trust was shattered when his best friend betrayed him to his baby mama and divulged personal information to a mutual acquaintance.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Afro recounted that he confronted his best friend after a mutual friend informed him about his best friend's actions.

Mutual friend cautions Afro against his best friend

According to Afro, the friend told him to be careful of his best friend since he disclosed personal details about Afro and his family within 30 minutes of meeting someone new.

Confronting his best friend about this breach of trust proved pivotal, yet it backfired when Afro made the mistake of confiding in his best friend's girlfriend.

In a shocking turn of events, his best friend retaliated by threatening to expose Afro's secrets to his baby mama. This threat materialised when Afro received a text from his baby mama, indicating that she now knows the "real" him, a revelation that led to the cancellation of a planned visit with his children.

Afro said that what happened to him made him lose faith in humanity, vowing never to trust another person again. However, he threatened to retaliate by exposing his best friend's secrets on social media, emphasising that the betrayal cut deeper due to his close bond with his erstwhile confidant.

"I can't trust anyone anymore because he was more than a friend. I called him a brother, and he knows me better than I know myself. If I wanted to expose him, I could do it better than he did. It will be on social media instead," he said.

