Shatta Wale has sent a powerful and touching message to his mother and father in his latest release titled Prodigal Son

The musician detailed the struggles he went through growing up, revealing how they left him in the streets to fend for himself

The song comes days after his mother took to social media to lament about Shatta Wale neglecting her, revealing how much she was suffering

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has released a new song titled Prodigal Son, delivering a touching message to his parents.

The musician in his lyrics shared his struggles growing up, revealing how his parents neglected and left him on the streets to fend for himself. Despite these hardships, he emphasised that he did not harbour hatred towards them.

The release of Prodigal Son comes shortly after Shatta Wale's mother took to social media to express her suffering and accuse him of neglect. This public outcry sparked anger in Shatta Wale, leading him to respond with a scathing video reply.

In the song, Shatta Wale shared his pain and showed his lyrical prowess. With the aid of a catchy hook and instrumental, the dancehall musician created a powerful and touching melody that won the hearts of his fans. Many of them encouraged Shatta Wale, asking him not to pay heed to naysayers.

Shatta Wale's song gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

pretty.queen.salon commented:

Please, it's ok. I love you so much, brother. More blessings, and may God almighty protect you for me

mr.derek_clark said:

Chale adey cry I love you man, God dey run am. ❤️

directosinwin20 said:

All the way from Nigeria, best artist Ghana has ever produce in the history of Ghana

