Shatta Wale's mother, in a trending video, accused him of neglecting her as she battles a serious illness

The Dancehall artiste faced massive backlash from Ghanaians following his mother's allegations against him

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy, has called out critics for criticising the musician without any knowledge of the issue

Sammy Flex, the manager of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has responded to critics who have criticised his client amid accusations of neglect from his mother.

Sammy Flex addresses Shatta Wale's critics

In a YouTube video, Sammy Flex called out Shatta Wale's critics for publicly discussing the musician's issues with his mother.

The Dancehall artiste's manager stated that Shatta Wale does not warrant criticism because critics do not understand the issues between the musician and his mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah.

Sammy Flex also disclosed that Shatta Wale's mother and her relatives did not contact him to speak with Shatta Wale before accusing the musician of neglect in the viral videos.

He said,

"They haven't reached out to me yet. Some people were surprised that Shatta Wale's mother and her relatives did not call to speak with Shatta Wale and address the issue."

Sammy Flex added that he and Shatta Wale are working behind closed doors to settle the issues with Madam Elsie and her relatives.

In a trending video, Shatta Wale's mother alleged that Shatta Wale had neglected her and broken off communication with her for over ten years.

She also alleged that the Dancehall artiste had no knowledge of her whereabouts and what she ate daily.

Netizens react to Sammy Flex's video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Sammy Flex's remarks in the video.

@EmmanuelAfiakwa commented:

"Sensible man is talking, bless you Sammy just help the king to make it right for us ok"

@effmartplumbing commented:

"Shatta's mom's health issue is more important, so please try to do something about it first and then solve the other matters later."

@The-Neutral commented:

"Sammy, you don't even have to make a video about this topic. I don't know what your aim is and the fact that u need to respond to anything about that. Sometimes u need to just be a manager and just stay out if it. This is a very sensitive issue, and whatever you say might go against you in the long run. Learn to choose what issues to make YouTube videos about."

