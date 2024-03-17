The East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club has presented GH¢10,000 to the Agape Children’s Home

The group visited the Agape House New Testament Church, where they donated to mark their first anniversary

The video of the kind gesture, posted on social media, has warmed the hearts of several netizens who watched it

The East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club has donated GH¢10,000 to the Agape Children’s Home to mark the group's first anniversary since its inception.

In a video, the group, led by lawyer Kennedy Osei, joined the leader of the Agape House New Testament Church to worship with the church and express gratitude for a successful year.

East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club donates GH¢10k to charity to mark first anniversary. Photo credit: kennedyosei.

Kennedy Osei, also the General Manager of Despite Media Group, said they group the amount will help in addressing some of the needs of the kids in the charity home.

The video of the group was posted on social media by utvghana alongside a caption which read:

''As part of their first anniversary celebration, the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club generously donates GH¢10,000 in cash to the Agape Children’s Home during their thanksgiving service at the Agape House New Testament Church,'' the caption of the video read on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club

Amabovethe law said:

When they hear donation deii they are like wow .

Anaderamillicent wrote:

We will all join your club soon .

Abena Dede commented:

Oh the money will be useful no doubt white man dey .

Celetinemort wrote:

This is awesome

Kennedy Osei Bags LLM from University of Ghana

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Asante Osei, the first son of business mogul Osei Kwame 'Despite', has added a Master's Degree to his academic laurels.

Kennedy Osei graduated with a Master of Laws in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of Ghana. Kennedy, the General Manager of Despite Media, was part of the University's congregation held on Friday, January 26, 2024.

The media star shared some photos on his Instagram page to announce his latest academic feat. The photos showed him dressed in a black kaftan under his academic gown.

