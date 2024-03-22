After over four years of cohabiting as lovers, a lady has reached out to YEN.com.gh about proposing marriage to her boyfriend

My boyfriend and I have been lovers for over four years, and our relationship has lacked intense drama. Though we’ve had episodes of fierce disagreements and fights, they never reached the stage to prompt a split.

Kwame is not a cheat, but I found him texting with a close female friend of his, which triggered our first fight. We went through that era together and made him swear on his mother’s life not to do it again. I assured him that another incident would end our love life.

After over four years of cohabiting and discussing marriage plans, I have become slightly anguished about his delay in popping the marriage question. Well, I must confess that I’m incredibly anxious because of his new job, which requires him to travel from Accra to Kumasi on weekends.

During Ghana’s Independence Day celebration on March 6, I was out with my girls to ease stress and bond after months due to our busy schedules. I suggested marriage to Kwame, but only one of the four ladies backed me, and the others rebuffed the idea, saying it reeks of desperation. What do I do?

Expert's opinion

Erica Daniel is an Ohio native and a US-certified intimacy coach. Her experience spans over a decade in the US and Africa, particularly Ghana. She shared expert advice on a woman proposing marriage to a man. Erica Daniel has advised many Ghanaian couples, including former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

While uncommon, proposing to your man can be a powerful act of love and empowerment for him. Proposing to him would allow him to categorically know how much you love him, removing the fear of rejection and helping you both to feel loved and appreciated.

This approach may only be ideal for some, but it could be the missing link for some couples.

Disclaimer: The advice in this article is general and is not intended to influence readers’ decisions about marriage or dealing with the trauma of divorce. They should always seek professional advice that considers their circumstances before deciding.

