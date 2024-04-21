Heartwarming tributes have inundated social media following the shocking death of Ghanaian gospel musician KODA

On Sunday, April 21, it emerged that the Nsempii hit musician died after briefly battling with sickness

Entertainment personalities, including Empress Gifty, and fans have reacted to the musician's death

Netizens have mourned the demise of gospel musician KODA, who reportedly died on Sunday, April 21, 2024, after battling a kidney disease.

Born Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, the artiste is famed for hit songs such as Nsempii, Nkwa Abodoo, Yapai, and Adorso, which inspired hope and faith among his fans.

Reactions on X as musician KODA reportedly dies. Photo credit: kodedgh233.

Source: Instagram

Tributes, especially from gospel musicians, have flooded social media after reports about his demise started making the rounds on the internet.

Among those who expressed their shock were singer Empress Gifty, who posted on Instagram, saying:

“I hope it’s not true, KODA,” the singer wrote with crying emojis.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the reactions of netizens and fans as many mourn the late musician on X.

@_ohemmanuel said:

Charley, Things are NOT the Same Anymore.

@theyawofosu commented:

You know there are words of the gospel, but the occasional reminder of it is necessary. KODA provided it with this song. God bless his soul, and may he rest in peace. Tragic news.

@DessyFayden indicated:

Really really sad. RIP KODA. Your music lives on forever.

@the_marcoli_boy posted:

RIP KODA.

@KayPoissonOne posted:

KODA really gave us Gospel bangers: “things are not the same anymore, Kristosom yi ay3 nsem pii” “yesu y3 abaaad3333”. RIP Legend.

@NEBASARK commented:

Our Gospel fraternity just lost a legend. Rest well, Koda.

John Dumelo’s meltdown at his mum’s funeral

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that actor/politician John Dumelo could not handle the sight of his late mum lying in a casket at her pre-burial church service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

The Ghanaian film personality attempted to hold back emotions but failed as he broke down with tears flowing down his face.

At one point, the actor had to bend his head while shedding tears. Dumelo was surrounded by family members and loved ones.

Source: YEN.com.gh