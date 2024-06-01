A video of a pretty curvy lady weeping bitterly after a heartbreak has popped up on social media

She indicated that despite putting all efforts into the relationship, her partner did not return the same energy, leading to the collapse of the relationship

Netizens who saw the post were deeply touched by her story and took to the comment section to console her

A pretty lady has become the talk of the town after a video of her weeping over the collapse of her six-year-old relationship popped up.

She indicated that despite giving her all in the relationship, her partner never appreciated her efforts, hence the collapse of the relationship.

In video shared on TikTok by @Senorita, the lady wept bitterly indicating that she could not eat, sleep, eat or do anything as a result of the incident.

"I can't do anything. I can't. I'm dying slowly," she said amidst tears.

Among other things, she accused her partner of cheating on her and indicated that despite efforts to move on, she's unable to.

"Please I need help!!! I need it badly. I want to move on but i can’t, i’m going crazy each day that passes by. I need to get myself, i need to be myself, i need to focus, i can’t focus, I can’t stop crying."

"I’m slowing falling into depression. One minute i want him the other minute he disgusts me. Please i need help, what can i do to get myself back??," she wrote.

Netizens react to video of lady weeping bitterly over her breakup

Netizens who saw the post were touched by her story and took to the comment section to sympathise with her.

@nostalgia wrote:

"Until you are an introvert and go through a heartbreak u will never understand."

@Chuuchu wrote:

"Until it happens to you ; you will never understand this pain."

@karamel also offered some tips on how she could recover:

"Step 1: Choose You. Step 2: Hangout. Step 3: Cry when you need to. Step 4: Learn something new. Just trust me you'll be fine."

@Lady steph wrote:

"Oya tag the boy make we beg am."

@Fauzy wrote:

"Abeg drop ur skincare routine."

@Yeboah Ivy wrote:

"So what if after all this and it didn’t record."

Ghanaian lady heartbroken after lover of five years jilts her: "I thought I was the main chick"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to lament her ordeal after her lover of five years broke up with her.

According to the pretty lady, she remained faithful in the relationship and hoped their bond would transform into marriage but that did not happen.

Netizens who saw the video were moved with emotions as many sympathised with her over her predicament.

