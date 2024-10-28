A video of a Ghanaian man presenting his wife with a luxurious car has surfaced, warming many hearts online

In the video, the man gifted his wife, identified as Alima Ibrahim, with a Range Rover car

Alima Ibrahim was also presented with a new mobile phone, which looked like the iPhone 16 and a bundle of dollar notes in addition to the car

A Ghanaian man has left many in awe after he demonstrated love to his wife by spending lavishly on her.

The unidentified Ghanaian man reportedly blessed his wife, identified on TikTok as Alima Ibrahim, with a brand-new Range Rover car.

A romantic Ghanaian man gifts his pregnant wife a brand new Range Rover, iPhone and bundles of dollars. Photo credit: @melodydirection/TikTok.

Aside from the Range Rover car, the Ghanaian, whose name is yet to be confirmed, also gifted Alima with an iPhone 16 and a bundle of dollar notes.

It is unclear what occasion it was, but Alima, from a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, looked heavily pregnant, indicating that she was expecting a child soon.

The romantic Ghanaian man, perhaps, presented the gifts in appreciation of his wife's support and care in their ever-growing relationship.

The video captured Alima Ibrahim sitting behind the wheel of her new Range Rover car to have a feel of it.

Ghanaian women tap into Alima's blessing

Some Ghanaian women who chanced on Alima Ibrahim's video on TikTok tapped into her blessing, wishing for a husband like hers.

@chefmuna35 wrote:

"I tap on your blessings Alima."

@Shafawu Sulemana also wrote:

"Men Dey I pray my husband gets rich and spoil me like this someday Inshallah."

@Shika D highest said:

"Woman way get patience suffer plus in man enjoys later just like this."

@YORUBA GIRL also said:

"This is beautiful May Allah bless her husband and keep blessing their union."

@NoLimiT commented

"So those girls wishing it was them nu abeg how many guys you flirting with at the same time."

Woman cries as husband buys her car

Meanwhile, in a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian woman shed tears of joy after her husband bought her a car.

The overly excited woman could not hold her joy after her husband presented her with the car on her birthday.

Ghanaians on came across the video on social media commended the young man for his kind gesture towards his wife.

