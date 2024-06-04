Godfada Houston: Famous Ghanaian Polygamist And Wives Welcome Baby: "It's A Girl"
- Renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur Godfada Houston and his wives have welcomed a baby girl into their family
- The family delighted over the news, took to social media to break the news to friends and loved ones
- Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate them
Famous Ghanaian polygamist Michael Houston, popularly known as Godfada GH Houston and his wives have welcomed a new member of the family.
The family announced on TikTok that they have been blessed with a baby girl.
Godfada Houston flaunted his wives and son, all clad in lovely white outfits.
Who is the mother of the baby
Goddess Deejah Abarry is the mother of the newborn. Although it is unclear when exactly she delivered, the family announced the news on Monday, June 3, 2024.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
The other wife, the renowned business mogul, Adepa Fel took to TikTok to congratulate her rival.
Godfada and his wives live in peace
Despite being rivals, Godfada's wives, Adepa Fel and Goddess Deejah Abarry, have lived in harmony since marriage.
Netizens delight as Godfada welcomes baby girl
Netizens who saw the post, which has since gone viral, took to the comment section to congratulate Godfada and his family.
@BROWN SHUGAR wrote:
"Real Housewives of Houston."
@Abynah-Clean heart wrote:
"Adepa you have a work to do oo na so you come take care of two pikin, one boy and a girl congratulations my love."
@Anobea3 wrote:
"Congratulations dear your daughter and my sister was born the same day and in the same hospital wow congrats once again dear."
@Francamirakle wrote:
"Congratulations to your family dear welcome baby girl to the Houston’s family."
@Elsie wrote:
"Is the first wife a model cause she’s effortlessly doing her poses."
@Ruth Efua Nash wrote:
"Why am i laughing like I don’t have problem. congratulations dear."
@HOLMES_EZ_D)BA wrote:
"I was waiting to hear this congratulations to your family."
Godfather Houston surprises wives, buys each brand new car in latest video
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian businessman and social media influencer who went viral for marrying two women on the same day is in the trend again.
The man surprised his two beautiful wives with cars of their choice, a Toyota and a Hyundai saloon car.
Netizens trooped to his comments section after the video emerged online to praise the young man for showing love to his wives.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh