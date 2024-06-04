Renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur Godfada Houston and his wives have welcomed a baby girl into their family

The family delighted over the news, took to social media to break the news to friends and loved ones

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate them

Famous Ghanaian polygamist Michael Houston, popularly known as Godfada GH Houston and his wives have welcomed a new member of the family.

The family announced on TikTok that they have been blessed with a baby girl.

Godfada Houston flaunted his wives and son, all clad in lovely white outfits.

Who is the mother of the baby

Goddess Deejah Abarry is the mother of the newborn. Although it is unclear when exactly she delivered, the family announced the news on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The other wife, the renowned business mogul, Adepa Fel took to TikTok to congratulate her rival.

Godfada and his wives live in peace

Despite being rivals, Godfada's wives, Adepa Fel and Goddess Deejah Abarry, have lived in harmony since marriage.

Netizens delight as Godfada welcomes baby girl

Netizens who saw the post, which has since gone viral, took to the comment section to congratulate Godfada and his family.

@BROWN SHUGAR wrote:

"Real Housewives of Houston."

@Abynah-Clean heart wrote:

"Adepa you have a work to do oo na so you come take care of two pikin, one boy and a girl congratulations my love."

@Anobea3 wrote:

"Congratulations dear your daughter and my sister was born the same day and in the same hospital wow congrats once again dear."

@Francamirakle wrote:

"Congratulations to your family dear welcome baby girl to the Houston’s family."

@Elsie wrote:

"Is the first wife a model cause she’s effortlessly doing her poses."

@Ruth Efua Nash wrote:

"Why am i laughing like I don’t have problem. congratulations dear."

@HOLMES_EZ_D)BA wrote:

"I was waiting to hear this congratulations to your family."

