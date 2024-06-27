Quiz: Are You In Love? Answer These 5 Questions To Know If It's Real

The feelings of love and infatuation are also intertwined. Many people confuse one with the other, ultimately getting disappointed.

While we may all have theoretical ideas about differentiating between the two, it is always difficult when reality sets in. For this reason, we designed this quiz.

Take this test to know if your feelings are real

Source: UGC

So if you think you are in love or feel something for someone and cannot decipher, answer the quiz and find out before they throw your feelings back in your face.

Lady begs women to connect their male friends to single female friends

Meanwhile, a beautiful Ghanaian lady has caused a buzz among men online after she asked women to connect their male friends to single female friends.

Identified on her socials as @amagh10, the lady said there are too many single ladies in the system looking for partners to be with.

Her TikTok video attracted many Ghanaian men to the comment section, sharing different opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh