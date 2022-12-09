A young lady has been left in shock after her boyfriend proved to her that her friends are not trustworthy

In the video making rounds, the lady was shocked that her friend could lie about her whereabouts to her boyfriend.

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the actions of the lady

Some people would do anything to shield a loved one from trouble and a lady’s reaction to what a friend did for her in that regard has caused a stir on social media.

A video sighted on the TikTok handle of @naashey_ started with a young man telling his girlfriend that he doesn’t trust her friends and can prove that they are not trustworthy.

To buttress his point, he called a close friend of the lady called Ama Pal on phone seeking to find out whether she knows the whereabouts of her girlfriend because all efforts to reach her have proved futile,

A couple were left in shock after a friend lied to them Photo credit@naashey_/TikTok

Source: UGC

Surprisingly enough, Ama in her answer urged the man to relax because her girlfriend is with her as they speak but she was asleep.

The guy then asked Ama to wake his girlfriend up because he wants to talk to her.

What stunned the guy and his girlfriend was how Ama pretended that she was waking her friend up and even faked a voice as if to say the lady was responding.

At this point, the lady could not believe what she was hearing and placed her hand on her mouth throughout the whole period as the conversation occurred.

Netizens who saw the video commended the lady for being a real friend whereas others said otherwise

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 40,000 likes and 900 comments.

Adwoa papabi

she is trying to protect her from danger even though she has no idea where her friend is sisterhood is proud of you

Maame adjoa

This kind of friendship is hard to find. Girl Pls keep her

Opinion

True friendship and this girl is here siding with her boyfriend.

brideride5

ahhhhhh but why a people shocked cus i have friends who will do this for me and i will same anything.

Black Wolf

wow I love the way she quickly changed her mouth and said her friend is there with her

Source: YEN.com.gh