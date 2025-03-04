Brothers of Ghanaian Bride Surprise Her With $10,000 Cash Gift on Wedding Day

A Ghanaian bride, Esther, was surprised with a generous $10,000 cash gift by her brothers on her wedding day

The brothers of a Ghanaian bride surprised her with a whopping $10,000 cash gift on her wedding day.

The bride, identified as Esther, was visibly overwhelmed with emotion as her brothers presented her with the generous gift to help smooth things out in her marital journey.

A video circulating on social media captured the heartwarming moment Esther's siblings presented her and her husband with a cheque for $10,000, equivalent to GH¢82,800.00.

"The brothers of the bride showered the couple with a $10,000 wedding gift," the caption on the video read.

As seen in the trending video, the gesture brought immense joy to Esther and her husband, Samuel.

Samuel was also captured in the viral wedding video expressing gratitude to his brothers-in-law for their thoughtful gesture.

The $10,000 donation will significantly help the young couple navigate the beginning phase of their union smoothly, without much financial difficulty.

Samuel and Esther's wedding, dubbed #SamEsther, took place in Accra and was attended by friends and family members of the couple.

The atmosphere of the well-organized marriage ceremony was filled with joy and celebration, and the surprise gift from the brothers added to the excitement of the occasion.

In the viral wedding video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the guests were treated to sumptuous food and drinks as well as some melodious Ghanaian songs.

Below a video capturing the moment the bride's brothers presented the cheque to her.

Ghanaians react to the wedding video

Ghanaians on social media, upon coming across the wedding video on TikTok, took to the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@EmybabezZ said:

"If my brother dashes this money to me, I will reject it cos that boy can tell the whole world he took care of my husband."

@Augustina Ampofo398 also said:

"This and more will be my soldiers on their sister's wedding, my humble plea God."

@AFIA’S _STORE commented:

"Congratulations and God bless them, I know my brothers will do double for me."

@qweenbec2 also commented:

"Please, did u guys collect the akonta sika? if yes, please send it to me wai."

