Popular Ghanaian media personality, Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, also known as Oheneni Adazoa has celebrated her husband Clement Abrefa Yeboah.

Speaking in an interview, the host of Sompa Nkomo on Sompa TV took a moment to show appreciation to her husband for being by her side through their twenty years of marriage.

The host of Sompa Nkomo, Oheneni Adazoa celebrates her husband for being a supportive partner. Photo credit: @Ohenei Adazoa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Describing her one in a million, the outspoken radio personality said her marriage to Mr Abrefa was designed by God looking at how supportive he has been.

She said many married men including pastors would not have been able to withstand the challenges they have endured especially in their quest to become parents.

Oheneni Adazoa was confident that her long search to become a mother was part of God's plan for her life and expressed optimism that her heart's desire would come to fruition.

"For Mr Abrefa, he is one in a million. For this problem, even men of God are unable to withstand it. For a young and handsome man to say I will stand by my wife in times like that unless God intervenes. Every day I say he was touched by the hand of God because he is a true human being."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 30,000 views and 50 comments.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians commend Oheneni Adazoa

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video celebrated Oheneni Adazoa's partner.

@ritaaddai4192 commented:

"The God who remembered Ohene yere Gifty Anty Nana Ama Mcbrown and others will one day remember This lady because of her good heart, and we shall all give glory to the almighty God."

@billtweneboah938 wrote:

"Oheneni, you are superb. You are a woman of integrity. Keep it your experience job. Your practicality is awesome."

@bestviners2810 indicated:

"Just love this woman she's too much."

Lady celebrates hardworking husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman went viral after a video of her showering praise on her husband surfaced online.

In the video, the lady commended her husband for working hard to provide for the family.

She used the moment to encourage him, acknowledging the long hours and energy he invested in their family's well-being.

Source: YEN.com.gh