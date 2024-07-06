A Ghanaian man has been left heartbroken after finding out that he's not the biological father of a girl he nurtured for 12 years

He dragged his baby mama to Auntie Naa's show after a DNA test he conducted abroad proved he was not the father of the child

Netizens who saw the post greeted the news with mixed reactions as some expressed shock while others sympathised with the man

A Germany-based Ghanaian man has dragged his baby mama to Auntie Naa's show on Oyerapa FM after finding out that a child he nurtured for 12 years was not his biological daughter.

Nana Kwabena Opoku has been left heartbroken after a DNA test he conducted in Germany proved he was not the father of the child.

Man weeps after finding out child he nurtured for 12 years is not his

Source: Getty Images

Narrating his ordeal on Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM, he indicated that his baby mama, known as Sadia, was his ex-friend before leaving for Germany some years ago.

However, they reconciled during one of his visits to Ghana and made love during that period.

A week later, Sadia came with news that she was pregnant with his child. Although sceptical about the pregnancy, he accepted it, and they moved on.

Sadia delivered a baby girl, and he took full responsibility for the child. He even ensured that she joined him abroad.

It wasn't until recently that he found out that he was not the biological dad of the child. The aggrieved Ghanaian man thus dragged his baby mama to Auntie Naa to seek closure on the matter.

Netizens divided over Ghanaian man who found out his 12 year old daughter is not his biological child

Netizens who saw the video of the man narrating his ordeal expressed mixed reactions to the video, with some sympathising with the man and others suggesting that the baby was swapped at the hospital.

@dianananyun wrote:

"The way she even reply e man tells e pregnancy is not for the man."

@Dïtø Jãçk Wãñ wrote:

"You dey Ghana dey challenge a DNA test from Germany ahhh."

@Awingura Susana Alenya wrote:

"Sometimes it could even be that the child does not belongs to the woman too it could be possible that the child could be exchanged from the hospital."

Ghanaian men want DNA test to be made mandatory: “Trust women at your own peril”

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Former Chelsea midfielder Geremi found he did not father the two children he thought were biologically his.

This has prompted Ghanaian men on social media to call for compulsory DNA tests for every child immediately after they are born.

The men on social media say they believe this will settle all doubts and also prevent future heartbreaks.

Source: YEN.com.gh