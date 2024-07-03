A video of a 14-year-old boy rejecting a brand new BMW X3 car from his mother as a gift for his high school graduation has caused a stir online

In a video making rounds on social media, the teenage boy told his mother that he rather preferred BMW X5.

The boy's seeming lack of appreciation for his mother's gift triggered many people on social media, with some calling him ungrateful

A US-based mother's genuine attempt to celebrate the achievement of her teenage son has been met with a rather nonchalant response from him.

The woman's son had completed his high school education in the US, where their entire family resided, so the mother decided to celebrate him with a huge surprise.

The US-based woman and her son Photo credit: @ghanafuonsem1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The woman, whose name is not yet identified, beckoned and led her son, with his face covered, to a brand new BMW X3 car parked in front of a beautiful house.

As they got to the car, the woman excitedly asked her teenage son to open his eyes to see his surprise gift.

However, the 14-year-old boy rejected the car to the disappointment of his mother, who tried hard to convince him to accept her gift.

Not even the spontaneous shout of surprise by his little sister and mother was enough to move the boy to respond in excitement.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ghanafuonsem1, the young man was heard asking his mother "What is this?" while pointing to the car.

"I don't want this car, I didn't want this car. I didn't say I wanted a BMW X3. I said I wanted a BMW X5," he was heard telling his mother in the trending video.

The US-based woman said there was not much difference between the BMW model her son wanted and the one she bought him, in her bid to convince her 14-year-old child.

But the boy insisted there was a difference, maintaining that he did not want the car.

Reactions to the video

Netizens who changed on the video said the boy was ungrateful for not appreciating his mother's effort.

@misskesewaa7 said:

"Can you imagine I graduated uni and my surprise was fufu with talipia light soup now I’m mad."

@mshey0 replied:

"You will even be de reason for killing fowl that day but you won’t get the part you want."

@Prince_kanoute also said:

"His shoe like La primary school teacher."

@Jubipat wrote:

"Bring dis boy to Ghana."

Watch the video below.

Boy rejects new shoe his grandmother bought for him

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a boy rejected the new pair of shoes his grandmother bought for him for school, indicating he did not like them.

In a photo trending on social media, the boy was seen wearing the shoes and sitting in a room with an angry face.

Many social media users have weighed in on the matter, as some said the shoes looked funny and the kid should not be blamed.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh