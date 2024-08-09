A Ghanaian woman, who recently got married, took to social media to show the lovely moment she joined her husband abroad after many years of a long-distant relationship

Identified as Mrs Adwoa Adjei-konadu on her TikTok page, the woman was full of excitement after she met her husband

Mrs Adwoa Adjei-konadu and her husband embraced in a long hug, indicating how much they missed each other

A heartwarming video capturing the reunion of a Ghanaian woman and her husband in Canada has surfaced online.

The woman, identified on TikTok as Mrs Adwoa Adjei-konadu, recently tied the knot with her Canada-based husband, but circumstances made it difficult for them to live together after the marriage.

Ghanian woman, Mrs Adwoa Adjei-konadu and her husband reunite in Canada after many years of living apart. Photo credit: @mrs.adwoaadjeikonadu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian woman was captured in an airport in Canada in a joyful moment of reunion with her husband.

Mrs Adwoa Adjei-konadu upon arrival at the airport, ran into the waiting arms of her husband, and they hugged for several minutes while openly demonstrating their affection and longing for each other.

The Husband, Mr Konadu, with a beautiful flower in his hand, could not hide his joy after seeing his adorable wife.

Mrs. Adwoa Adjei-konadu expressed her gratitude to God for granting her wish to join her husband in Canada.

"This is indeed the doing of the lord. I finally joined my husband in Canada," she wrote in the caption of the video.

The Ghanaian woman's video inspires netizens

The Ghanaian woman's video became a source of inspiration for many netizens, as they patiently await their blessings.

@Success wrote:

"I tap into this blessings."

@Gloria also wrote:

"Congratulations dear."

@Nhyira Nyarko Abronoma said:

"Awwnnn. This is beautiful to watch. My testimony soo."

@Love also said

"Awww, beautiful, can't wait to meet mine with the kids."

@Ama Ampomah 23 commented:

"Adwoa tomorrow is Saturday oo I’m missing you already. love is beautiful thing indeed."

@Akwaboa also commented:

"So sweet, am happy for you sister."

Another lady joins her husband in Canada

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, another Nigerian lady shared the moment she joined her husband in Canada after one year of living apart.

The pretty lady was all smiles as she got her passport and visa to travel abroad to reunite with her man.

Nigerians who watched her clip tapped into her blessing while expressing a desire for her kind of opportunity.

Source: YEN.com.gh