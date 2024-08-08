A young Ghanaian girl's response to a question about cheating in a relationship has caused a debate online

The lady, known as Erica, said she does not care if her man dates other women in addition to her, explaining that men are natural cheats

While being nonchalant about infidelity in a relationship, Erica said she is a loyal girl who does not cheat on her man

A pretty-looking Ghanaian girl, Erica has got tongues wagging on social media after sharing her views on infidelity in relationships.

Erica said men, per their nature, are wired to have multiple women, so she would not stress herself fighting to remain the only girl in her man's life.

Erica, a young Ghanaian kady shares her views on infidelity in relationships, Photo credit: @uncoverwithshaydyy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

When asked what she would do if she found her partner cheating, the young Ghanaian girl said she would not act.

Erica, who is a student at the University of Ghana, said she is nonchalant about promiscuity in courtships, suggesting that she is faithful and would remain loyal to her man no matter what.

"I don't care if he cheats on me. It's his own choice. Men are men, whatever you do, they will cheat, whether you find out or not, they will cheat," she stated.

However, Erica said if she ever cheats on her boyfriend, she expects him not to forgive her infidelitous behaviour.

Erica's opinion generated a debate online

The Ghanaian girl's unconventional attitude towards infidelity in relationships sparked a debate in the comment section of the video.

While some praised her for what she said, others also believed that she did not love her partner, hence her carefree attitude towards cheating in relationships.

@Jadon wale said:

"@Qwin_Ericka brotherhood is proud of you we love you okay. Na this kind of love Adey need ."

@Viva la costa wrote:

"She doesn’t like the guy she’s dating currently."

@Kophi commented:

"This Erica get sense pass the one I was dating, small cheat na she left me.

@𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲 also commented:

"The answer is very simple she doesn’t luv his guy that’s all."

Ghanaian lady cheats on boyfriend

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Erica Afrifa, a Ghanaian woman, admitted to cheating on her boyfriend despite loving him deeply.

Feeling betrayed by her boyfriend's infidelity, she deliberately cheated to make him understand her pain.

According to her, they eventually reconciled with him and maintained their relationship despite the challenges.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh