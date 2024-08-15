A Ghanaian lady rejected a love proposal from a young man who had been crushing on her for ages

The young lady said she did not find the young man, who earns a living from collecting cassava peels, attractive

The video, which had raked in over 2k likes and 187 comments as of the time of drafting this report, attracted reactions from netizens

A young Ghanaian boy's attempt at wooing his childhood crush with flowery words was dashed right in the middle of his well-rehearsed and thought-out proposal.

This happened after the young man, who works as a cassava waste collector decided to take advantage of a rare opportunity to open up to the lady about his feelings towards her.

A Ghanaian lady rejects a love proposal from a cassava waste collector. Photo credit: @user5801066941427/TikTok.

Immediately he set his eyes on the lady, the young man said she was the love of his life.

"You are the most beautiful among the ladies in the whole town, and the only woman that I love," he said.

However, in a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the lady, with a baby strapped at her back, flatly rejected the cassava peel collector's advances, retorting that he was not her kind of man.

"No, I don't like you, you are not my type. What do you even do fir a living?" she retorted.

The young man replied that he was a cassava peel collector and earned enough to provide for her needs.

"What do you need, I'm a cassava peel collector, and I earn between GH¢20 to GH¢100 daily. Someone even owes me GH¢20. If you accept my proposal, I will go for the money and bring it to you," he stated and quickly left to collect his money after the lady nodded in agreement.

Reactions to cassava peel collector's video

The cassava peel collector's video attracted reactions from netizens, some of which are compiled below.

@God Is Great said:

"Auntie Ama we are coming for our 20 cedis."

@Addai Augustine

"Oh can a poor guy get love.;

@Alexander wan also said:

"So nowadays we can't propose in peace again camera everywhere."

@crispa wrote:

"If auntie Ama postpone this 20gh wallahi separation of powers no fit separate them."

Lady rejects proposal of sweet man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady broke the heart of a young man she had dated for eight years after he proposed to her.

In a video, the lady explained that she rejected the proposal because she was not ready for marriage, adding that she wanted to further her studies.

