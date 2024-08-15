A couple have publicly declared and assured each other of their unfettered love on social media

In a trending TikTok video, the couple promised never to let anyone else come between them

Netizens who came across the video, which had garnered over 13.4lk likes, shared their thoughts

YEN.com.gh reached to the young couple to learn more about them.

A young Ghanaian boy and his girlfriend have flaunted their love, displaying the strength of their relationship to the admiration of many on social media.

The young, identified as Kb2 de barber, and his fiance, Ama Golden, openly declared their love for each other while promising to remain loyal and committed to one another.

A young Ghanaian and his girlfriend flaunt their love on social media. Photo credit: @samuelofori0020/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kb2 debarber said when he met his girlfriend, she had lost both parents and he's been the one taking care of her since they started dating.

The young man, who is a barber, said because he did not want another man to woo her away from him, he decided to involve her in his trade, teaching her everything she needed to know.

Young couple makes strong relationship vow

While speaking to a group of men, who were drawing the couple's attention to the possibility of one partner cheating on the other, Kb2 de barber vouched for his girlfriend's faithfulness.

Ama Golden, for her part, also said she had no eyes for any other man except the father of her child, warning that any woman or man who came between them would face her wrath.

"My boyfriend takes very good care of me and my daughter; I'm not greedy and I appreciate whatever he's been doing for me and our child."

When YEN.com.gh contacted the couple telephonically to to gather more information about them, Kb2 de barber said he had been with Ama Golden for nine years and they had one child together.

"I take care of her, I help her, and I provide everything she needs, so it will be difficult for her to cheat on me. It is only a witch who would do that to me," Kb2 debarber also said.

Reactions to the Ghanaian couple's video

Netizens who chanced on the TikTok video posted by @ghbrain shared their thoughts.

@SAY_THE _DON said:

"Ama golden is my sister. God bless you abundantly for us okay, you have no idea how this means to us, we really appreciate it."

@BIG BEE wrote:

"They r content with what they have."

@Pena GH also wrote:

"Unwise question, if someone should cheat, it will be from e guy. Why don’t u advice e lady to be careful too cuz the guy can leave her."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh