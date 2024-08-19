A young boy demonstrated his love for his girlfriend after he chose her over a huge amount of money

When asked to choose between his girlfriend and a large amount, the young man chose the former

Netizens were left in disbelief over his choice, with some saying they would have taken the money

A young Ghanaian boy has got tongues wagging on social media after he reportedly rejected $1 million in favour of his girlfriend.

This was after the unidentified young boy was asked by a content creator to choose between his girlfriend and a sum of money.

The young man, in response, said he believed his girlfriend was more valuable to him than the money put on the table.

"For now, I will choose her, because I believe when we come together, we can make money together," he stated.

The girlfriend of the young man, who was with him at the time of the interview, also said she would choose her fiance over the $1m proposed by the content creator.

However, the content creator said he did not believe their responses, saying "I know you guys are lying":

Reactions to the Ghanaian boy's comment

The video of the Ghanaian boy's comment, which was posted on TikTok by @iam_gideon3, attracted reactions from netizens.

@Nhyiraba Kwame said:

"I will choose the money over my wife."

@penrod09 also said:

"Pls explain giv him well maybe he thinks it’s 100 cedis in old currency 1 million."

@Young Savage commented:

"I Can See From They Faces They Love. Poverty very Much."

@Little Star also commented:

"See them...they don’t don’t know 1M dollars."

Man chooses girlfriend over travelling abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man turned down an opportunity to relocate to the US to stay in Ghana for his girlfriend.

However, after sacrificing his future for the girl, he found out travelled to the US a year later.

He said when he sought help from the girl, she refused and told him that he was unserious about life.

