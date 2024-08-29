A Ghanaian woman has left many people feeling sad for speaking up after her husband divorced her

In an interview, she unexpressed unhappiness over the man's excuse for the divorce

Many people who took to the comment section of the video comforted the woman on her ordeal

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has lamented the circumstances that led to her divorce.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @oheneniadazoaoffici, the woman who appeared on Sompa Nkomo on Sompa TV said her husband is an immigration officer.

A Ghanaian lady cries out as her husband divorces her because she is not educated. Photo credit: @oheneniadazoaofficial/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She lamented that despite having three kids, her ex-husband still divorced her on the grounds that she was not educated enough to be his wife.

Looking visibly at the point, the woman added that being together for twenty-four years, she was not giving any money from the man as compensation for the divorce.

"After 24 years of being together, he divorced me without giving me GH¢1."

At the time of writing the report, the video of the woman narrating her ordeal had raked in over 800 likes and 28 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the woman

Social media users took to the video's comments section and comforted the woman on her ordeal.

Seewaa Ghana commented:

"Is true paa the same thing happens to me please help her."

Originalpreman reacted:

:This should be a lesson to all ladies, don't put your life on hold for a man. No man is your Saviour."

Ohemaah_Clara indicated:

"Dis is an advice to all young ladies especially below 20 ....get something doing b4 dating nd getting pregnant on top.is sad."

Man to divorce wife because of food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman's marriage is on the verge of collapse because she is a foodie.

She said her husband, since the inception of their marriage, has complained about the quantity of food she ate in the house, tagging her as a foodie.

She added that apart from the foodstuff in the house, her husband does not give her money hence does not understand why he would complain about the food she eats in the house.

Source: YEN.com.gh