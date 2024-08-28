A Ghanaian man is demanding a DNA test after realising that his girlfriend is a married woman

The man in a video said he believes that he is biological father one of the lady's children

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have chided the woman for her infidelity

A middle-aged Ghanaian man has been dealt a big blow after he was informed that his girlfriend is a legally married woman.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube of Aunti Naa TV, the man who appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM said he had been dating a nurse named Jacqueline for the past eight years.

Ghanaian man demands DNA test after being informed girlfriend is a married woman in trending video. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

He said news of Jacqueline's infidelity was made known to him by her husband.

"I called her phone, only for a man to pick up. It was through that conversation that I found out that Jacqueline had been married for ten years.

The disgruntled man is now demanding a paternity test be done on one of Jacqueline's kids because of the semblance he has with that child.

Jacqueline, on her part, has accepted the claim of having an extramarital affair but insists that her embattled lover is not the biological father of the child in question; hence, there is no need for a DNA test.

At the time of writing the report, the video on the issue had raked in over 30,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide the nurse

Social media users who took to the video's comment section expressed unhappiness with the deceit exhibited by the woman regarding her love life.

@user-bp6hd7gm6b commented:

"Look at the second case tooo see how the nurse too dey talk eiiiii , Soooo shameful.i think she's not educated her profession is protocol?"

@akuaboatemaa2364 indicated:

"Aho3f3 y3 ahuhude3.A woman who fear the Lord will be praise."

@Edjankah reacted:

"Jackie should be fired from wherever she's working. She's a disgrace."

Lady cheats on boyfriend as payback

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady has opened up about why she cheated on her boyfriend.

Erica Afrifa said she loves her man so much that she has accepted him even when he is not ready for a relationship.

In an interview, Erica said she deliberately cheated on her man as a way to punish him for showing her enough care.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh