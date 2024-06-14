A middle-aged woman has asked for a divorce settlement from her husband who has left her for another lady

The woman, who seemed angry, demanded a total of GH¢24,000 from her husband for wasting her time

However, netizens who changed her video chastised her for vowing to deal with the man if he did not give her the money

A Ghanaian woman is demanding huge compensation from her husband as a settlement to end their marriage amicably.

The yet-to-be-identified woman said she had suffered with her husband only for him to turn around and treat her badly.

Consequently, the middle-aged woman is asking her husband to pay GH¢20,000 as compensation to finalise their divorce. She said her husband had wasted her time, making her suffer instead of enjoying the marriage.

The woman is also demanding an amount of GH¢4,000 from her husband in addition to the GH¢20,000 compensation.

Speaking on the Akoma Mu Nsem show on Kumasi-based Akoma 87.9FM, the woman explained that the additional GH¢4,000 that she is demanding is the money she lent her husband to pay her bride price.

"I will not let him rest. He will never have peace if he doesn't give me my money and also compensate me," she warned.

Netizens chastise her

Netizens who came across a video chastised the woman for making those demands from her husband.

Some of the reactions to the video, which was posted on TikTok by @akoma879fm, are compiled below.

@Kwabena Yesu said:

"2years 20,000 na akufo addo wasted our time for 8years nu did we charge him."

@princesszeinab00 replied:

"Ask again oo menua."

@NAWA also said:

@nonsense didn't you enjoy with him."

@Kayboi said:

"Ah. He used the money to marry u, so?"

Drama as wife fights cheating husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a dramatic video showing an alleged side chick enjoying time with someone's husband in town surfaced online.

The man and his side chick received the surprise of their lives as his wife appeared unannounced.

In the clip, the man's wife boldly takes off her hair extension and forcefully removes the side chick from her cheating husband's car.

