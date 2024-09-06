Popular TikToker, Mighty Maame, was made proud by her daughter after she graduated from a university recently

The young lady earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the Radford University

Mighty Maame was elated about her daughter's academic success as she celebrated her through a TikTok clip

One of Ghana's famous TikTokers, known as Mighty Maame, has celebrated a new milestone in her family.

This follows her daughter's graduation from Radford University, where she acquired her first degree.

A Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Mighty Maame celebrates her daughter for acquiring her first degree at Radford University. Photo credit: @mightyoseiasibey/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The daughter, whose name is yet to be confirmed, was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Mighty Maame, in a video making rounds on social media, celebrated her daughter's academic success.

From the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mighty Maame was seen in her daughter's graduation gown and cap, on top of a Kaba and slit, sewn from a white lace, as she takes pride in her girl's achievement.

"My daughter is graduating, Today, everyone should remain indoors," she said.

The popular Ghanaian TikToker was joined at the graduation ceremony by her son, Mighty, and other family members to support her daughter.

Mighty Maame gained prominence on social media with her short skits, where her son engages her in funny family conversations.

Mighty Maame's TikTok fans react

Ghanaians on social media who follow Might Maame's TikTok page thronged the comment section of the video to congratulate her daughter.

@Awula Nhaa said:

"Congratulations, but I think her face looks familiar .Did she attend Benkum snr high school?"

@Adwoa_ agudi3 replied:

"Yh I know her from Benkum… she was a quiet type."

@itz_esinamgh also said:

"If it's for you come and take it" Your mum never disappoints. Everything check, check, check."

@HUMILITY055 commented:

"Congratulations to her. Eiii mama is a whole mood."

@Opoku Ophelia also commented:

"wow, the resemblance is more than twins ooo."

Mum and daughter graduate together

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a mother and daughter graduated from university.

The duo drove a Range Rover to the University of Free States for their graduation where they were rewarded.

Netizens were amazed by the inspiring mother-daughter relationship between the two overjoyed graduates.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh