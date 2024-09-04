A video of an elderly Ghanaian woman's reaction after relocating to the UK has left many people delighted

She danced with joy as she confessed that relocating to the European country was not something she expected

Many people who took to the comment section of the video congratulated her

Congratulatory messages have thronged for an elderly Ghanaian woman after she relocated to the UK.

A video that has since gone viral was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ginawateredgarden. It showed a heartwarming moment when the older woman was standing alone in an open place.

An elderly Ghanaian woman delights as she relocates to the UK and dances in a trending video. Photo credit: @ginawateredgarden/TikTok

Her dull demeanour soon gave way to joy as the elderly woman danced with vigour to Dianna Asamoah's hit song, Mani Nna.

Her dance moves captivated her daughter, who joined her to dance and give thanks to God for helping her relocate to the UK.

She explained via the caption that her travel to the UK was something she least expected;

"I wasn't expecting this," the caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had raked in over 4000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the elderly woman

Netizens who commented on the video praised the woman's daughter for relocating her abroad. Others also expressed the desire to relocate to the UK soon.

Priscilla Boatemaa commented:

"My Mom obaapa Grace will definitely experience this One day."

dianaaboagye841 indicated:

"God please help me to do the same to my mum."

yhaacandy78 added:

"Very soon I will sing this song for my testimony."

Michael Kwame Owusu Zesty wrote

"God bless ours mums and help us to push them."

Addae reacted:

"Ewuradze my wish for my mom. i tapped this in the name of Jesus."

Nyameanimonyam replied:

"May God bless mun with long healthy life to enjoy more."

Jewel maame added:

"My only wish is to put such a smile on Eno,s face .so help me God."

Nurse delights as he relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse has expressed joy after relocating to the US to continue his practice.

In a TikTok video, Hamza Salifu said travelling abroad had always been his dream and was happy when he got the opportunity.

Despite the delayed process, he was delighted to be in the US and ready to help improve healthcare delivery there.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

