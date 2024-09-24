A heartwarming video of a Ghanaian woman presenting a new car to her husband has surfaced online

In the video making rounds on social media, the woman, known as Mrs Time Daso surprised her husband with the gift on his birthday

Mrs Time Daso's incredible act of love towards her husband was praised by many Ghanaians on the internet

A Ghanaian woman has demonstrated love and appreciation to her husband on his birthday.

The woman, identified as Mrs Time Daso, gifted her man with a brand-new Lexus car car as a gift on his birthday.

A Ghanaian woman, Mrs Time Daso surprises her husband with a Lexus car on his birthday.

Source: TikTok

In a video circulating on social media, Mrs Time Daso said the gift was presented on behalf of herself and their children.

"Today is my husband's birthday, and Mrs Time Daso, and my kids, we have nothing to offer but this car to present to Doctor as a birthday gift," she said.

After the short speech, the Ghanaian woman handed over the car keys to her husband, Dr Time Daso.

Dr Time Daso, the CEO of Medimafo Herbal Hospital, received the gifts beaming with excitement in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Friends and family of the couple joined them in celebration of Dr Time Daso's special day.

Reactions to the couple's video

The video, which highlighted the strong bond between the couple, was watched by over 16,000 people.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video of the couple had raked in more than 16.9k likes and 990 comments.

@KOJO_ANTW1 said:

"Oh, so they both have the same fashion sense? Well."

@Dunamis also said:

"Marriage like this will last forever…do you know why??"

@Akuffo_1 wrote:

"Did he buy it for her to give it to him?"

@Davi Elorm also wrote:

"He is the one God showed him something through the dream."

Woman gifts husband Escalade Cadillac

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian woman surprised her husband with an Escalade Cadillac car on his birthday.

The man, identified as Mr Kennedy Boakye Acheampong was lost for words over his wife's gesture towards him.

The car was presented to the man on the occasion of his 50th birthday party in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh