Ghanaian Man Takes Back Gifts, Including iPhone 15 Pro Max, From Ex-Girlfriend After Breakup
- A young Ghanaian man, Kelvin, has taken back various gifts he gave to his ex-girlfriend, Maadwoa after she broke up with him
- The items retrieved include an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a Teddy Bear, a Christian Dior handbag, and a pair of shoes
- Kelvin's actions suggest that the breakup was bitter, and he has taken to social media to express his feelings and sell the retrieved gifts
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A young Ghanaian man has taken drastic action to mitigate his losses by taking back various gifts he bought for his ex-girlfriend.
This comes after the said girlfriend, identified as Maadwoa, broke up with the young Ghanaian man, known as Kelvin.
The items seized by Kelvin included an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a Teddy Bear, a Christian Dior handbag, and a pair of shoes.
Taking to social media to lament over the heartbreak, the young Ghanaian man said he would sell off the items to recoup part of the investment made on Maadwoa.
In a TikTok video shared on his page, Kelvin suggested that he had showered his ex-girlfriend with expensive gifts, aside from the items he took back, during their time together.
"I'm selling an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a Teddy Bear, a Christian Dior bag, and this pair of shoes. As for the frontal, you're only lucky to have left with it," he said.
It's unclear what may have caused the breakup, but Kelvin's actions suggest that it was a bitter one for him to deal with.
Reactions to man selling gifts reclaimed from ex
The video of the Ghanaian man has gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of mixed reactions.
The trending video had clocked over 32,000 likes with more than 2,100 people commenting on it.
While some netizens apologised to Kelvin on behalf of Maadwoa, others questioned why a man would take back gifts he bought for a woman he once loved.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:
@mohammed ruhiya said:
"As the leader of the Monday Borns Association, we sincerely apologise and ask that you return everything to her."
@Mena Akonobea also said:
"But why do some guys collect the things they bought for their girlfriends after a breakup?"
@Ataah Adwoa commented:
"We are sorry wai, forgive our sister and give her the items wai."
@PHENAS_ORGANICS also said:
"Oh, charley Anka Adwoa fuo dea we are not like that o."
Ghanaian man weeps after girlfriend jilted him
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man took to social media to weep after his girlfriend jilted him.
The young man said, in a heartbreaking video on TikTok, that his girlfriend, Akua, told him she was tired of the relationship and needed a break.
Consequently, the young man vowed never to date any lady named Akua, an akan name for females born on Wednesday.
Many Ghanaians who watched the emotional video on social media consoled the young man and urged him to move on
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.
Samuel Gitonga (Copy editor) Samuel Gitonga is a Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh. He holds a Bachelor of Broadcast Journalism Degree from the Multimedia University of Kenya. He has over 7 years’ experience in the digital journalism industry. He started out his career at the Kenya News Agency and proceeded to work for several reputable media outlets in Nairobi.