A young Ghanaian man has taken drastic action to mitigate his losses by taking back various gifts he bought for his ex-girlfriend.

This comes after the said girlfriend, identified as Maadwoa, broke up with the young Ghanaian man, known as Kelvin.

A Ghanaian man takes back gifts, including an iPhone 15 Pro Max, from his ex-girlfriend after a breakup. Photo credit: @kel.vin_77/TikTok.

The items seized by Kelvin included an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a Teddy Bear, a Christian Dior handbag, and a pair of shoes.

Taking to social media to lament over the heartbreak, the young Ghanaian man said he would sell off the items to recoup part of the investment made on Maadwoa.

Kelvin vows to sell the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Christian Dior bag and shoes to recoup his investment. Photo credit: @kel.vin_77/TikTok.

In a TikTok video shared on his page, Kelvin suggested that he had showered his ex-girlfriend with expensive gifts, aside from the items he took back, during their time together.

"I'm selling an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a Teddy Bear, a Christian Dior bag, and this pair of shoes. As for the frontal, you're only lucky to have left with it," he said.

It's unclear what may have caused the breakup, but Kelvin's actions suggest that it was a bitter one for him to deal with.

Reactions to man selling gifts reclaimed from ex

The video of the Ghanaian man has gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of mixed reactions.

The trending video had clocked over 32,000 likes with more than 2,100 people commenting on it.

While some netizens apologised to Kelvin on behalf of Maadwoa, others questioned why a man would take back gifts he bought for a woman he once loved.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@mohammed ruhiya said:

"As the leader of the Monday Borns Association, we sincerely apologise and ask that you return everything to her."

@Mena Akonobea also said:

"But why do some guys collect the things they bought for their girlfriends after a breakup?"

@Ataah Adwoa commented:

"We are sorry wai, forgive our sister and give her the items wai."

@PHENAS_ORGANICS also said:

"Oh, charley Anka Adwoa fuo dea we are not like that o."

