Some Ghanaians close to Samira Bawumia threw a surprise birthday party for the Vice President's wife

The second lady of Ghana, born in 1980, turned 44 years old on August 20, 2024

Footage of the delightful moment as the second lady enjoyed the party with her staff has popped online

Samira Bawumia, the wife of Ghana's vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, turned 44 years old on August 20, 2024.

Scores of Ghanaians and NPP supporters took to social media on her birthday to express their admiration for the second lady.

Samira Bawumia is known for her political and philanthropic work as much as her fashion sense and loyal patronage of Ghanaian designers.

Some staff close to Mahamudu Bawumia's wife threw a surprise party to celebrate her new milestone. Footage from the cerebral moment has popped online.

Her photographers, TwinsDontBeg, took to social media to talk about the birthday celebration, saying,

"Today, we surprised the incredible incoming First Lady, @sbawumia, when she arrived at the office! We wanted to show our appreciation for her amazing leadership and dedication. She’s been an inspiration to us all, and we’re so grateful to have her as our boss!"

Ghanaians react to Veep's wife's birthday

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the Vice President's.

whats_up_gh said:

"Happy birthday Ma’am. The next we wish you, you will be the First Lady Insha Allah"

real_linlinca_gh wrote:

"Omg I’m just smiling … such a beautiful soul ❤️❤️❤️incoming First Lady of Ghana 🇬🇭"

mba_gucci noted:

"If Loyalty is a Person then this Twins 🥰🥰😎👍 always happy to see you guys showing love to the Second and Soon Coming First Lady of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭 🙏"

Parliament approves payment for wives

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Supreme Court had weighed in on the approval of payment of salaries to spouses of the President and the Vice-President.

In a judgement on April 24, 2024, the Supreme Court maintained that the spouses of the two highest office holders in Ghana are not eligible for the category of Public Office holders.

The court ruled that the Emolument Committee of Parliament is limited to recommending only public officeholders' salaries and other benefits.

