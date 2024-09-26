A Ghanian man advised young men who plan to marry the daughters of wealthy men to note these before getting married

He noted that such men should understand that the ladies they are about to marry value their dads more than anything

Netizens who saw the video agreed with his assertion as they expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian man has listed some pros and cons associated with dating or marrying the daughter of a rich man.

He noted that, apart from being wealthy and beautiful, these ladies value their fathers very much, and men who marry them end up being ceremonial husbands.

A Ghanaian man is advising men on pros and cons of marrying a rich man's daughter. Image source: Truthmarks

Source: TikTok

Therefore, he advised men who plan to marry such a lady to know these characteristics before entering into a marriage with them.

One of these is that these ladies see their fathers as their heroes and always sing their praises. Such ladies may not acknowledge you often but would always feel proud to mention their fathers on any occasion.

“She would always flaunt her dad’s achievements, influence and his connections in your face,” he noted.

Secondly, you'll have no control over her. In his video, he explained that such a lady would subordinate her husband to her dad since the man cannot give her the lifestyle she desires.

“Her dad is her first husband," he stressed.

Additionally, he mentioned that even when the lady wants to further her education, there is a very high possibility that she will do that abroad since she has a high taste. Her dad will take care of her travel expenses. As a result, the man would have no authority over her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's comment

Most people in the comments section agreed with the Ghanaian man's comments. They acknowledged that the claims were valid.

@Kelvin Einstein wrote:

"There's no lie here."

@MM wrote:

"Facts."

@Ken new account wrote:

"Then let her marry her father."

@kwaning11 wrote:

"Bitter truth."

@Evolve_Nelia wrote:

"They take decisions with their families without u the husband they r her first priority."

Ghanaian man lists red flags

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man has listed five red flags ladies should look for when entering a relationship with a man.

One key red flag is a man who is chauvinist or authoritarian. He advised ladies to flee from men who do not listen to them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh