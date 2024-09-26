A beautiful Togolese woman met a Ghanaian man on Facebook and they started talking, hoping for things to progress

The two moved their conversations from Facebook to WhatsApp and started dating, although the man was cheating

The woman shared her sad story on Facebook and got several netizens to share their different opinions on the matter

Constance Gakpo, a Togolese lady, has shared how a Ghanaian man cheated on her with three other ladies and was married with children without her knowledge.

Constance said she met Kweku on Facebook, a popular social media platform. The two started messaging each other and subsequently moved their chats to WhatsApp.

Constance Gakpo says she found out her man is cheating on her with three other ladies and has a wife. Photo credit: Silent Beads

In a Facebook video on Silent Beads, Constance said they would chat all day and their love relationship happened very fast since they liked each other.

However, Constance said she always felt Kweku was hiding something and prayed for God to reveal it to her.

She stated that one day, a lady reached out to her on Instagram and said the conversation was about her Kweku. That was when she found out her man was dating three other ladies.

Kweku had allegedly collected money from all four women, so they reported him to the police and hatched a plan for him to be arrested.

After his arrest, they were surprised to find out that Kweku was married with two children.

Netizens comment on cheating lover story

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Constance’s story about the relationship that she shared on Silent Beads.

Ka Fui said:

“I need to step up my game, boys dey eat befuuuu all around.”

AK SK wrote:

“You are sooo brave my girl. Charley, I don’t know how you do it.”

Selorm Romeo said:

“we need to hear from Kweku too. we want to hear his side of the story especially his tactics. the brotherhood could actually learn from his tactics 😂”

Bestman Koku Phil wrote:

“We the kwekus are sorry sia”

Erickus Gharrby King Senior said:

“If 8months of dating, you have written this book with these number of pages..asowear if you have dated the guy for 5yrs,you would write a bible and include the judgement book too.”

David Sonliedeo Nobademe wrote:

“But to think about it, women often overlook genuine guys for flashy ones.”

Lois Buabeng said:

“A man looks classy, cute, well educated, claiming to be working, well traveled etc. Yet he will come asking me for money. Not once, not twice and me too,I will be foolishly giving him? Boi333 🤣🤣🤣Is it because I’m desperate for what exactly?eii”

Lovemark Yegbeh wrote:

“Kweku is not part of the brotherhood association please 🤔🤔”

John Setsoafia Avor said:

“Ladies and people with flashy words and images. You'll never have fallen so deep for the regular guys on the streets near you. The real and sincere hustlers. But this one with a created image that suits your taste nu, see how all of you classy ladies have fallen flat until books are even written with huge sums of monies lost. Awwwww. Hmmmmmm”

Akosua Perfect wrote:

“I have a principle when it comes to money and dating. No matter how much I'm into, if you don't spend money on me, I won't spend on you. I reciprocate the same energy and vibes you give me. A lesson learnt the hard way. You can be kind but not nice period.”

