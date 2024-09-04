A video of a Ghanaian man sharing nine red flags ladies should look out for in men has surfaced online

A Ghanaian man has advised ladies to look out for nine behaviours he classified as red flags in men and avoid such men altogether.

In a video shared on TikTok, the man indicated that being in a relationship with a man who possesses any of the tendencies he mentioned is unhealthy.

Nine red flags ladies should avoid

The first red flag he mentioned was a controlling or authoritarian man. In his video, the Ghanaian man urged ladies to discontinue their relationships with domineering men or men who instruct their partners not to speak when they do. He stated that such men are not suitable for ladies.

The second red flag he mentioned was a possessive man or one who often uses the phrase "If I use my money to marry you..." He stated that such men do not mean well for ladies.

The next red flag on his list is a man who does not have a place to live and always wants to "perch" at a friend's house. He stated that such men are irresponsible. The fourth red flag he mentioned was a man who believes women belong in the kitchen.

Also, he advised ladies against settling for men who have problems with all the lady's friends, whether they are good or bad. He stated that as a lady, it was good to have a support system, which, of course, may include your friends, and that any man who tries to separate a lady from her friends is an authoritarian who does not mean well.

"Such men have ill intentions and most of the time, they are isolating you as a lady so that they can have his way with her," he stressed.

The next red flag he touched on was a man who does not apologise when he is wrong or always justifies his wrongdoing.

He also advised ladies against being in a relationship with a man who has little money yet wants to have a housewife.

Another red flag he mentioned was a man who is against education. He noted that a woman should avoid a man who is against a woman who wants to attain higher heights in education. He indicated that a man who stands up against his woman furthering her education will stand up against their kids furthering their education.

The last red flag he gave was a man who uses flirtatious words. He stated that men who approach ladies that way are always in for sex and should be avoided entirely.

"Those men are not there to last; they are in to get what they want," he added.

Netizens react to nine red flags listed

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some agreed with the assertion in the video, others added more red flags.

@Miss Woode wrote:

"He exhibits all these but I already have a child with him….. what should I do?"

@Slaywith_may_ wrote:

'"W won’t take your advice, we are in love."

@comfort5969 wrote:

"True fact oo i have experienced some of it and it is very true."

@barbie love wrote:

"What of a man who don’t checkup on u,everyday busy even the checking up koraaaaa maybe hi on watspp n that’s all is it good or there’s a question mark there."

@Black Maya wrote:

"A man who says let’s go to funeral."

@Rita_Yennumi 22 wrote:

"He is caring when we are together but immediately I leave to my place no call no text.. he only calls when he wants me to come.. I just break up with him yesterday I can’t take it anymore."

Ghanaian woman lists five green flags

In a related development, a Ghanaian woman based abroad advised ladies on five green flags to look out for in men.

Mama Blessing, as she is known on TikTok, urged women to observe their men critically and appreciate them if they possess the qualities she mentioned.

