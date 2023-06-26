Blogger Gideon Ofori has painfully announced the demise of his son in a heartbreaking post on social media

The media personality had earlier revealed that the child was battling ill health

Ofori's recent post about his son's death, shared on his Facebook account, sparked emotional reactions from loved ones

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian blogger Gideon Ofori has evoked emotions after publicly announcing the demise of his son in a post on social media.

The child passed away following a battle with ill health, leaving the blogger and his significant partner utterly heartbroken.

GH blogger Gideon Ofori loses his son. Photo credit: Gideon Ofori.

Source: Facebook

Gideon Ofori laments his son's ill health

Before his son passed away, Ofori took to Facebook to express distress over the child's poor health.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''I have gotten to a point where nothing excites me again. Even not the things I like doing. The only thing that can make me happy is to see my son regain his health,'' Ofori posted on Facebook.

Ghanaian blogger loses his son. Photo credit: Gideon Ofori.

Source: Facebook

Gideon Ofori announces the death of his son

In a subsequent post on Sunday, June 24, he left loved ones deeply heartbroken with the news about the demise of his son.

''RIP, my son. You fought a good fight, and you chose to rest thereof. You came into our lives and gave us joy, despite being short-lived but memorable.

''How can we forget you, our son and little Prince? Rest in perfect peace, my son. You were such a great guest,'' he posted with a photo of the child,'' he said:

Read Ofori's full post below:

GH blogger Gideon Ofori loses his son. Photo credit: Gideon Ofori.

Source: Facebook

Peeps console Ofori

People took to the comments section to commiserate with Ofori over his loss.

Tee Lawh Kobbi commented:

Sorry, bro.

Matopa Cold Green Room-Promax said:

My condolences, bro.

Clement Asamoah Yeboah added:

Ow, charley.

Gemini Burniton commented:

Herrrrh, charley, be strong.

Phylx Akakpo posted:

Sorry Gideon! May God be your strength in these times.

Gideon Ofori replied:

Phylx Akakpo, amen.

Max Tyme commented:

Ooooh, bruv, so so sorry for your loss! Sincere condolences to you and the family, especially your wifey.

Reynolds Addo-labi said:

Jah knows better, bro. Stay strong.

Koby Symple commented:

Nyame knows best, bro.

Maame Esi Nafisa said:

I am sorry for your loss. May God strengthen you.

TaadiSm Fanbase reacted:

Take heart, bro. God knows the best.

Flowgad Di BeatLord said:

Into another realm, son. The universe got you. Condolences, bruh.

Quabena Ampadu said:

Haba! Take heart, brother. Accept my condolences.

Ahuofe Patri buries mom

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Ahuofe Patri laid her mother to rest on Saturday, March 4.

The pre-burial service for Madam Babara Opoku-Addo was held at the ICGC Eagle Temple, Gbawe, in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

Pallbearers carried Babara Opoku-Addo's remains to the cemetery. The deceased, 48, was laid in state for mourners to file past her body and bid their final goodbyes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh