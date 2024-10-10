A young lady named Florence has dragged famous Ghanaian YouTuber Father Ankrah to Auntie Naa

In a video, Florence accused the YouTuber of refusing to accept responsibility for a child he had with her

The young lady's allegations against Father Ankrah have sparked reactions from Ghanaian netizens

A young lady publicly named popular Ghanaian YouTuber Father Ankrahas as the father of her child on Oyerepa FM's Oyerepa Afutuo show.

The young lady, identified as Florence, claimed the Ghanaian comic actor had refused to accept the child and perform his paternal responsibility.

A young lady drags popular Ghanaian YouTuber Father Ankrah to the Auntie Naa show on Oyerepa FM for allegedly abandoning his child. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X.

Florence said she met Father Ankrah, known privately as Eric Duodu Ankrah, a couple of months ago when she sought a role in his comic skits.

Instead of maintaining a professional relationship, Florence said they began an affair, resulting in her falling pregnant.

She said Father Ankrah initially denied responsibility, citing her affair with another man, but later relented after Florence's family threatened to drag him to Oyerepa FM's Oyerepa Afutuo show, hosted by Auntie Naa.

"We dated for three months, but I didn't know I was pregnant before we broke up. After we ended the relationship, I met another man, whom I dated for a month before realising that I was pregnant," she said.

According to Florence, Father Ankrah then met with her parents and he agreed to accept responsibility only after a DNA test confirmed him as the father.

Following the child's birth, the YouTuber then arranged for a medical practitioner to conduct the paternity test.

"When we went to the clinic, the officer used a cotton swab to take samples of the child's saliva and that of Father Ankrah. Two weeks after that, Father Ankrah called to inform us that the DNA test showed he was not the father of the child, but we told him we wouldn't agree because we did not physically see the result. [He] only sent it to us on the phone," she said.

Florence stated that when her parents disputed the DNA test results, Father Ankrah responded indifferently, saying they could take the matter wherever they wanted.

She alleged that the YouTuber had previously forced her to terminate a pregnancy during the early stages of their relationship when she was only 17 years old.

The production team of Oyerepa FM's Oyerepa Afutuo show tried several times without success to reach Father Ankrah by phone to hear his side of the story.

This was after the Ghanaian YouTuber had initially agreed to speak to the FM station regarding Florence's allegations.

After the Oyerepa FM show, Father Ankrah posted the alleged DNA test result on his socials and deleted it a few minutes later.

Ghanaians react to Florence's allegations

Ghanaians on social media shared their views on Florence's allegations against Father Ankrah after the video of her interview with Oyerepa FM emerged online.

@EgyaAmakye said:

"The more you watch these videos the more likely it is that you lose respect for this gender kai."

@Kobby81350571 also said:

"Father Ankrah too dey run from pregnancy allegedly eeeeii."

@mc_hayford commented:

"He is the biggest YouTuber in Ghana currently."

Father Ankrah buys his mother new car

YEN.com.gh also previously reported earlier that Father Ankrah surprised his mother with a new car on her 60th birthday.

During an all-white party organised for his mom, the Ghanaian YouTuber presented a new Hyundai Tucson as his expensive gift.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

