Kofi Akpaloo Proposes An Ideal Age For Men To Get Married, Ghanaians Disagree, Video
- A video of Kofi Akpaloo sharing his opinions on marriage has gone viral on social media
- He advised in an interview that a man should endeavour to get married at the age of twenty seven
- Maby people who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments made by Kofi Akpaloo
Ghanaian businessman and politician Percival Kofi Akpaloo has stoked controversy following his admonition to men regarding marriage.
The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana has opined that, ideally, every man should get married at the age of 27.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @stefanosports1, Mr Akplaoo, who was speaking in an interview, said getting married at that age has many benefits.
He said one such advantage is that the men are in a better position to adequately cater for the children since they are strong and gainfully employed.
"As a man, you should get married at 27 years and start giving birth, if you do not this, you will get on pension and still be taking care of your kids."
At the time of writing the report, the video has raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to Akpaloo's advise
Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varying opinions on the statements made by Kofi Akpaloo regarding marriage.
yawoduro48 commented:
"In this world, every one should do what pleases you. What works for you, will not work for someone."
Richmond reacted:
"All these stuffs no Dey hia , I no wan go stress anyones daughter with this my broke life."
Henry Kobby stated:
"I think this man doesn't know what he's saying."
ohenebagyimah commented:
"If u don't hv money hw cn u marry."
Mensa Otabil advises men on marriage
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Mensa Otabil, in a video message to his church's congregants, urged men to be fearful of marriage.
He said the notion that people who desire to be married should first be rich is wrong and must not be encouraged.
Pastor Mensa Otabil added that people not ready for the pomp and pageantry associated with a wedding ceremony should endeavour to have a simple one.
