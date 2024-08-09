A young man and his loved ones could not conceal their joy after a DNA test proved he was not the father of a child

The young man was dragged to Auntie Naa's show after a young lady accused him of impregnating her

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and took to the comment section to celebrate the young teacher

A Ghanaian teacher, Eric Dwamena, has become a social media sensation after a young lady dragged him to Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM/TV, accusing him of having an affair with her.

According to the lady, their encounter resulted in a pregnancy, although the man denied having an affair with her. This led to the teacher's arrest, instigated by the young lady's grandmother.

A Ghanaian teacher has been exonerated after a DNA test proved he was not the father of a child. Image source: Oyerepa FM

Source: TikTok

The case was processed in court at Kade and Asamankese in the Eastern Region, where both families later agreed to settle the matter privately.

After the matter was moved out of court, the young lady's family demanded GH¢20,000 from the teacher, which he failed to pay.

Following this, the lady's family dragged the case to Auntie Naa on Oyerepa FM/TV for redress. A DNA test was conducted after the teacher insisted he was not responsible for the child. The results indeed confirmed he was not the father of the child.

Watch the video below:

Teacher Eric's loved ones jubilate

The news about Teacher Eric's exoneration was received with massive jubilation. Some market women in Kumasi who were in full support of the young man thronged the Oyerepa studios to jubilate.

Watch the video below:

