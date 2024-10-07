A thoughtful Ghanaian woman, based in the UK has surprised her husband with a new car for ease of transportation abroad

In a viral video, the lady said she was touched to buy the car due to her husband's daily struggle for transportation to work and school

Many who came across the video were impressed by the lady's gesture toward her husband, who was combining work and school in the UK

A caring young Ghanaian woman based in the UK has exhibited love for her husband after she bought him expensive gifts.

The lady, identified as Sheilla surprised her husband, Fred, with a car to help him navigate life abroad easily.

A UK-based Ghanaian woman surprises her husband with a brand-new car. Photo credit: @fresh_couple/TikTok.

Sheilla explained in the caption of a trending video that she decided to buy the car for her husband, who is in the UK to study, after seeing how he struggled every day with transportation to work and school.

"After this day, seeing my husband running to catch a bus to lectures, I was sad because he is really trying, to combine work and school. So I decided to surprise him with a car. Although I couldn't afford his dream car for now, I will later," she explained in the caption of the video.

The UK-based Ghanaian woman shared a video on TikTok capturing the daily struggles of her husband for transportation to and fro work and school.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fred was spotted on a bicycle, returning from work and looking visibly tired.

Upon entering their apartment, Sheilla welcomed her husband with keys to the new car, a surprise that left him speechless.

Fred was later sighted taking a test drive of the red Ford saloon car bought for him by his thoughtful wife.

"Ladies, let’s take care of our men too it shouldn’t always be the other way round," Sheilla further wrote in another caption.

Netizens were awestruck by Sheilla's thoughtfulness towards her husband, after coming across the video on TikTok.

@giftwakirunda said:

"This made me cry well knowing my husband let me drive a nissan juke 2016 when he drives a corsa 2009 with a faulty AC when i have heated seats. And he still says his woman must enjoy more."

@Fred & Sheilla replied:

"Awww bless him, such a good man."

@KidAPeech also said:

"This is absolutely beautiful and regardless of what these comments say be you no matter what. Never let anyone change your heart when people do you wrong let the Most High deal with them..

