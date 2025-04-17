Kwame Lighter: Viral iPhone Repairer Opens Up About His Journey

Kwame Lighter, a Kumasi-based mobile phone repairer, has gained fame for his exceptional iPhone repair skills

In a recent interview, he revealed how his background in applied electricity sparked his passion for mobile technology

Lighter emphasised the importance of education, urging others to take their studies seriously to succeed in the tech field

Kwame Lighter, the Kumasi-based mobile phone repairer who recently went viral on social media for his exceptional tech skills, has opened up about his journey to becoming one of the most sought-after iPhone experts in Ghana.

Speaking to a content creator, the 27-year-old diminutive man said his educational background laid the foundation for his passion for technology and repair work.

Kwame Lighter, the viral iPhone repairer, opens up about his journey. Photo credit: Hon. Samuel Nartey George/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Kwame Lighter, known in private life as Malfred Kwame Kudu, said he studied applied electricity at school.

According to him, the course enabled him to gain a general understanding of how the motherboards of devices work.

"The course I took way back at school was also something that motivated me to at least pursue this path. I did applied electricity, so I gained general knowledge in motherboards, capacitors, fuses, and diodes. So I had this general knowledge of how they all operate," he said.

"If you give me a motherboard and there is a problem, I will know how to test for faults. So that was the beginning," he added.

Having been equipped with this knowledge, he went straight into mobile phone repairs, specialising in iPhones, after graduating from school many years ago.

The famous iPhone repairer further emphasised the importance of education in his career, urging people inspired by his work to take their education seriously.

"You need to have at least a certificate. You need to acquire knowledge in senior high school, and you need to be good at maths," he said.

Sam George invites Kwame Lighter

Meanwhile, after his video went viral, Samuel Nartey George, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, invited Kwame Lighter to his office in Accra.

In a Facebook post, Mr. George stated that the government plans to collaborate with Kwame to offer training to the youth.

Watch the video of Kwame Lighter opening up about the genesis of his journey.

Netizens react to Kwame Lighter's video

Kwame Lighter's interview sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens thronging the comment section of the viral video to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ben. Kuffour Esq said:

"School in everything makes your brand solid."

@Edward De Obsequious also said:

"The guy is very intelligent."

Kwame Lighter enjoys a bowl of fufu in Accra after meeting Sam George. Photo credit: @OfficialBigkay/X & @shugatiti/IG.

Source: UGC

Kwame Lighter explores Accra

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kwame Light explored Accra after he met with Sam George.

In a video, the iPhone repairer was spotted enjoying a bowl of fufu at Pot of Shuga.

While savouring the food, actress Shugatit engaged him in a casual conversation, where she hailed his looks.

Many who came across the video thronged the comment section to congratulate him for meeting the minister.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh