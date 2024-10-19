More videos from the vigil of the young girls who sadly passed away after a devastating accident at East Legon have surfaced online

In the online videos, the relatives of the young lady were seen heartbroken, weeping bitterly over their loss

Netizens who saw the videos were also heartbroken, sympathised with the families and called for justice to be served

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The devastating deaths of the two young girls who passed away following a tragic accident at East have left many Ghanaians heartbroken.

Friends and loved ones of the 12-year-olds are yet to come to terms with the painful loss of their loved ones.

Mother and grandma of victims of the East Legon accident weeping bitterly. Image source: ESA Ministries, WithAlvin

Source: Twitter

The two died on Saturday, October 12, 2024, after a Jaguar, which was being driven by the 16-year-old son of Bishop Salifu Amoako, rammed into their vehicle.

On Friday, October 18, 2024, a vigil was held for the deceased girls. Footages from the event show the parents of the victims in despair.

In one video, a woman believed to be the mother of one of the young girls is weeping bitterly as friends and loved ones try to console her with kind words and goodwill messages. Although she accepts them in good faith, she cannot hold back her tears.

Watch the video below:

In another video, an older woman was also seen in despair. According to netizens, this woman is the grandmother of the other victim of the incident who passed away.

Watch the video below:

Netizens heartbroken over mothers’ reaction at vigil

The video has left many netizens heartbroken. Many in the comments section expressed condolences, while others called for sanctions against Bishop Salifu Amoako and his family.

@NTETIEPA wrote:

"God help us all Chale, u give birth, spend money and time on them, deep Luv developed for them,den one day some unknown incident go take them away just like that, herh Chale. Me I think of all these things ah then I won take my money all sef buy coke and drink, edey pain o."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Justice for the family ✊🏿 and condolences charlie….."

@nanayaw_24 wrote:

"Very sad."

@manuelallotey wrote:

"Hmm I don’t even know what to say anymore about this country brokenhearted."

Salifu Amoako apologises to families of deceased

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako had apologised to the families of the victims of his son’s accident.

In a video, he showed remorse, went on his knees and asked the families of the deceased to forgive him for his son’s actions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh