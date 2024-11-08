A video of a Ghanaian couple's unique entrance to their wedding has sparked a buz on social media

In a video circulating on TikTok, the groom and his beautiful bride arrived at their traditional wedding in a pragya

The wedding video, which has gone viral, left many Ghanaians social media users in stitches, as they flooded the comment section with funny reactions

A Ghanaian couple made a dramatic entrance at their traditional wedding ceremony, sending many guests into hysterics,

The unidentified groom and his beautiful bride stormed the venue for their holy matrimony in a convoy, with a fleet of tricycles, locally referred to as Pragya, escorting them.

A Ghanaian hroom and bride storm their wedding grounds in pragya convoy. Photo credit: @kinglouis_shots/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

It's unclear whether the groom is a pragya rider, however, it appears the choice of the tricycle for a wedding car was deliberate as it depicted the couple as adventurous and fun-loving.

A video of the couple arriving at the traditional wedding, which has gone viral, left many in awe.

Netizens react to the couple's wedding video

.The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok garnered over 20,000 interactions, racking up more than 17.7k likes and 662 comments as of the time of drafting this report.

A few of the reactions to the couple's wedding video are gathered below:

@Giftyevergreen said:

"For the bride to accept to sit in this motor kind means she loves you paaa."

@ANDY replied:

"It will later end up at Ante Naa."

@MoT also said:

"me I don't care if it's wheelbarrow,as long as you love and respect me no problem at all."

@pendylove2000 commented:

"You see this kind of keke wedding ,should not come near me."

@lovequest43 also commented:

"The bride hate it but because of wife material ntsi she has to endure."

Source: YEN.com.gh