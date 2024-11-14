Ghanaian Nurse Opens Up About The Kind Of Man She Wants: "He Must Be Ugly"
- A video of a Ghanaian lady describing the kind of man she wants to settle with has surfaced on social media
- She noted in the viral video that she did not want handsome men but rather men with ugly faces that could scare her
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section, with some agreeing with her while others did not
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
A young Ghanaian woman has opened up about what her ideal man should look like. Contrary to the popular preference of dating handsome men, this young lady noted that she preferred only ugly men.
The lady who shot her video in a nursing uniform expressed her admiration for men with "heavy faces," stating that she finds them more attractive than conventionally handsome men in a video.
Speaking candidly about her preference, she explained that she is not drawn to men with feminine features, like those with "girlish looks."
Instead, she admired men with a more masculine appearance and rugged features. She believes such men exude confidence and authority, making them more desirable partners.
Watch the video below:
Netizens divided over Ghanaian woman's comment
The young lady's comment has generated buzz on social media. While some netizens agreed with her assertion, others did not.
@blessmanbuzz wrote:
"But the truth be told girls loves ugly men ooo because they don’t want competition."
@abynahstrissel wrote:
"Girl yu b3y3 na atanfo anya yen."
@NKG_12 wrote:
"I have never seen a full time or student nurse making videos on educational stuffs . De3 omu nim aa ne relationship."
@JayJanika wrote:
"Someone said Satan was a nurse lol on his whatsapp status, really."
@Kwesikay_23 wrote:
"This form one girls dey worry."
@onlyoneghana write:
"I see her type. A real man: A MAN MUST BE FEARFUL AND UGLY. "
@Ecowarrio wrote:
"I get some paddy bi oh, we dey call am Bonsam she go like am rough."
MORNING STAR wrote:
"No wonder girls no deh want me , me ho yɛ mo fɛ too much."
Woman wants men who earn GH¢5K monthly
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman opened up about her kind of man. She noted that he must be financially endowed, making at least GH¢5,000 a month.
Speaking on the topic "What do you bring to the table?", the unidentified lady said she would only consider a man earning below the above-stated amount if he has a side hustle in addition to his regular job.
Netizens who saw the video trooped to the comment section to express mixed reactions about the lady's opinion.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh