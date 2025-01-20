Underground Musician Proposes To Lover, But She Frowns Like Thunder, Video Evokes Laughter
- A Ghanaian lady has evoked laughter on social media after a video of her proposal surfaced on social media
- In the video, the woman who was supposed to be happy with the proposal wore a thick smile, leaving many wondering if she loved the man or not
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions on social media as some laughed over the video while others criticised the lady
A Ghanaian man's gesture intended to make his lover happy ended up backfiring, as the lady was not amused by his actions.
The young man, an underground artist, publicly expressed his love for the young woman by proposing to her at a concert. During a performance, he called the lady upstage to give her a ring in a romantic manner.
In a humorous video, he handed the lady a loaf of bread in a plastic bag and asked her to untie it. When she did, she found a ring hidden in it. This did not seem to please her.
The young man knelt before her, professed his love, and gave her the ring, but she would not smile.
The musician sang her a love song, but she wouldn't budge. She only wore a thick frown, leaving many wondering if she loved the man.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react as lady frowns during proposal
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh