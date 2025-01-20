A Ghanaian lady has evoked laughter on social media after a video of her proposal surfaced on social media

In the video, the woman who was supposed to be happy with the proposal wore a thick smile, leaving many wondering if she loved the man or not

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions on social media as some laughed over the video while others criticised the lady

A Ghanaian man's gesture intended to make his lover happy ended up backfiring, as the lady was not amused by his actions.

The young man, an underground artist, publicly expressed his love for the young woman by proposing to her at a concert. During a performance, he called the lady upstage to give her a ring in a romantic manner.

A Ghanaian lady wears a thick smile as her lover proposes to her. Image source: Sogawedey

Source: TikTok

In a humorous video, he handed the lady a loaf of bread in a plastic bag and asked her to untie it. When she did, she found a ring hidden in it. This did not seem to please her.

The young man knelt before her, professed his love, and gave her the ring, but she would not smile.

The musician sang her a love song, but she wouldn't budge. She only wore a thick frown, leaving many wondering if she loved the man.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as lady frowns during proposal

Source: YEN.com.gh